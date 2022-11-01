Kolkata, Nov 1 (PTI) The vice chairman of the National Commission for Scheduled Castes, Arun Halder, on Tuesday visited violence-hit Mominpore area here, and claimed that the West Bengal government was not taking measures to safeguard the rights of people from the community.

Haldar's visit and remarks drew a sharp retort from the ruling TMC, which urged him to work impartially and not act as per the "divisive agenda" of the BJP.

According to sources in the commission, Haldar's visit was prompted by complaints filed post the clashes that had erupted between two groups of people in the Khidderpore-Mominpur area in southwest Kolkata on October 9-10, which left several people injured, and shops and vehicles damaged.

"Arun Halder, Vice Chairperson, National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC), Government of India, taking the suo moto cognizance, has visited Mominpore, on the basis of a complaint received...” the commission said in a statement.

"Furthermore, during the course of the visit, the vice chairman observed that the incumbent state government is not taking any proactive steps to safeguard the rights of scheduled castes, as provided by the Indian Constitution," the statement said.

Rebuffing the allegation, the TMC claimed that necessary action was taken to bring the situation under control in Mominpore.

"We suggest that they (commission members), before coming to West Bengal, should visit BJP-ruled states, where the situation is worse than other states. The West Bengal government had taken all necessary action. The commission should stop pursuing the divisive agenda of the BJP," TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said.

