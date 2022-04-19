New Delhi, Apr 19 (PTI)

The Supreme Court on Tuesday reconstituted an expert committee formed by the National Green Tribunal to oversee the compensatory afforestation and other mitigation measures for the Delhi-Dehradun expressway by including some additional members and replacing its chairperson.

The new six-lane highway will reduce the travel time from 6.5 hours to just 2.5 hours as per the plan of the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) and would have a 12-kilometer elevated road to protect the wildlife and forests.

A bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and Aniruddha Bose directed that the chairperson of the expert committee will be CP Goyal, Director-General of Forests in the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change.

The NGT had directed the chief secretary of the Uttarakhand government to head the expert panel.

The bench said that the replacement of the chairperson should not be seen as an expression of lack of confidence on the part of the Uttarakhand chief secretary and was only recasting the committee to ensure a broad understanding is facilitated in the implementation of the work.

The top court also included Anil Prakash Joshi, founder of Himalayan Environmental Studies and Conservation Organisation (HESCO), and environmentalist Vijay Dhasmana as additional members of the oversight committee.

The top court's order came on an appeal filed by an NGO ‘Citizens for Green Doon' which has challenged the NGT order clearing the way for construction of the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway after constituting an expert panel.

The NGO has claimed that there are no independent persons involved in the expert panel and comprised of officials of Central and State governments and alleged that there was also an issue of conflict of interest on the part of the Wildlife Board of India.

At the outset, advocate Ritwik Dutta, appearing for the NGO, suggested the name of independent members of the committee as was sought by the top court.

The advocate submitted the names of Bibhash Pandav, faculty of the Wildlife Institute of India, MK Singh, and Vijay Dhasmana.

He also suggested that the chairman of the committee be replaced with the Director-General of Forests and pointed out that of the entire stretch of the Delhi-Dehradun expressway very less portion is in Uttarakhand and therefore chief secretary of Uttarakhand should not head the committee.

Attorney General KK Venugopal, appearing for Centre, and Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for NHAI agreed to the suggestion that independent members could be added to the committee.

Venugopal objected to the name of Pandav who is junior to the Director of Wildlife Institute of India and suggested the name of Joshi, who he said was awarded Padma Bhushan.

Mehta said that MK Singh is 85-years-old to which the bench on a lighter note said, “You cannot say that when the Attorney General is here”.

The bench then passed the order and disposed of the appeal while leaving the question of law open.

On April 8, the top court had told the NGO challenging the order of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) giving a go-ahead to the Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor Expressway which will reduce travel time between the two cities by four hours, that it can raise its grievance over environment and biodiversity before an expert committee.

The top court, however, asked for some names including forest research and management institutes, whose representatives could be incorporated into the expert panel, to allay the apprehensions of the NGO.

It had said that the NGT has applied its mind and constituted an expert committee which includes the Chief Secretary level officer and various forest officials from the Centre and both Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand keeping in mind the larger public interest and the defence of the country in mind.

Earlier, on November 16, last year the top court had remanded back to the NGT a plea of the NGO challenging forest clearances granted to the Expressway which will reduce travel time between the two cities.

The Attorney General had said that this project should not be stayed in the larger public interest as all necessary clearances were taken by the NHAI.

“Years of planning have gone into it before the project was started. This project takes care of wildlife and forests in the area and for the first time in the country a 12-kilometer elevated road is being constructed above the forests to not disrupt the path of elephants and other wild animals,” he had said.

He had said that this road without blocking the elephant corridor or the path of any other wild animals will allow smooth travel of vehicles and would reduce the travel time between the two cities.

On September 7, last year the top court had refused to entertain a PIL filed by the NGO challenging the forest and wildlife clearances given to Ganeshpur-Dehradun Road (NH-72A) stretch and asked them to first move the NGT with its grievances.

The top court had noted that stage one forest clearance was given in September 2020 and wildlife clearance was given on January 5, 2021, for a 19.78-km-long stretch of the road from Ganeshpur (in UP) to Dehradun.

Delhi-Dehradun Expressway will directly connect the two cities after crisscrossing areas like Loni, Baghpat, Shamli, Saharanpur, and Ganeshpur in Uttar Pradesh.

Uttarakhand will have 3.6 kilometres of the expressway while around 16 kilometres will pass through Uttar Pradesh.

