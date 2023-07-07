New Delhi, Jul 7 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Friday refused to entertain a plea for issuing directions to declare that divorce to Muslim women without arbitration is void and seeking steps for rehabilitation of their children.

A bench of Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justice P S Narasimha told the counsel appearing for the petitioner that there many similar matters already pending and he can intervene in them.

Also Read | Rajasthan: Jharkhand Mahadev Temple Won't Allow Entry to Visitors Wearing Ripped Jeans, Mini-Skirts.

"Since the counsel for the petitioner states that certain petitions are pending on the subject sought to be raised under Article 32 of the Constitution, the petitioner is granted permission to intervene in the pending proceedings by filing an appropriate application," the bench said.

The top court was hearing a plea filed by Shaista Amber and Nyayabodh Foundation seeking directions to declare that divorce to Muslim women without arbitration is void.

Also Read | Maharashtra: Raj Thackeray Urges CM Eknath Shinde To Stop Recovery of Nashik Farmers' Loans (Watch Video).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)