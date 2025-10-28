New Delhi [India], October 28 (ANI): The Supreme Court has declined to quash a criminal case against a law graduate for his social media post that Babri Masjid will be rebuilt one day.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi said it has seen the post and found no reason to interfere with the criminal proceeding against petitioner Mohd Faiyyaz Mansuri.

Also Read | Rashtriya Vigyan Puraskar 2025: Government Announces Vigyan Puraskar To Honour Country's Top Scientists and Innovators.

The bench said the defence raised by the petitioner can be considered by the trial court on its own merits. The petitioner then withdrew the plea.

The petitioner's advocate contended that there was no vulgarity in the post, and Mansuri only said Babri Masjid will be rebuilt like a mosque in Turkey. He said that it was another person who made the inflammatory post, but he was not investigated.

Also Read | Air India Bus Fire at Delhi Airport: AI SATS Bus Erupts in Blaze Near Parked Aircraft at Terminal 3; No Injuries Reported (See Pics and Videos).

Justice Kant, however, told the counsel, "Don't invite any harsh comment from us."

The apex court was hearing a plea filed against an order of the Allahabad High Court that had dismissed Mansuri's application to quash a summons issued to him in connection with an FIR registered by the police in 2020.

The FIR accused him of posting an objectionable Facebook post related to the Babri Masjid. He has allegedly uploaded the Facebook post on August 5, 2020, which said, "Babri Masjid too will one day be rebuilt, just as the Sofian Mosque in Turkey was rebuilt." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)