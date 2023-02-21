New Delhi [India], February 20 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Monday rejected the plea filed by former IPS officer Sanjiv Bhatt challenging a Gujarat High Court direction setting a timeline in a drug seizure case.

A bench of Justices BR Gavai and Aravind Kumar called the petition moved by Sanjiv Bhatt frivolous and slapped him with a fine of Rs 10,000.

The court directed Bhatt to deposit the amount with Gujarat Legal Services Authority.

Bhatt has challenged the Gujarat High Court order which issued the direction of trial completion in a drug case against him within the stipulated time. (ANI)

