New Delhi [India], October 17 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Monday rejected the Jammu and Kashmir administration plea challenging the High Court order bail granted to Waheed Ur Rehman Parra.

A bench of justices of Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Justice Abhay S Oka dismissed Jammu and Kashmir administration's plea.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Says 'India Going Beyond Health Insurance, Ensuring Health Assurance'.

"We would not like to interfere with the aspect of the grant of bail but we are certainly not giving our imprimatur to any of the observations coming in the impugned order as regards the interpretation of the UAPA Act," the court said.

"The Special Leave Petition is dismissed with the aforesaid clarification," the court said.

Also Read | Kanye West to Buy Right-Wing Friendly Social Network Parler.

The court was J&K administration plea challenging the order dated May 25, 2022, passed by the High Court Of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh at Srinagar.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA), in November 2020, arrested Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party youth wing president Waheed-ur-Rehman Para in connection with the suspended Jammu and Kashmir Police DSP Davinder Singh terror case.

DSP Davinder Singh was arrested in a case related to planning to execute terror attacks in Delhi and other parts of the country. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)