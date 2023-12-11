Nagpur, Dec 11 (PTI) The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh on Monday welcomed the Supreme Court's ruling on Article 370 saying it would contribute to strengthening national unity.

The Supreme Court on Monday upheld the Union government's decision to abrogate Article 370, which bestowed a special status on the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, and said steps should be taken to conduct election to the Union Territory's Assembly by September 30 next year.

The apex court also directed that statehood to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir be restored at the earliest.

In a message on social media platform X, formerly Twitter, RSS Akhil Bharatiya Prachar Pramukh Sunil Ambekar said, "The verdict of Supreme court to uphold the abrogation of Article 370 is appreciable. Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh welcomes this decision."

Ambekar said RSS had always opposed Article 370, had passed resolutions against it and had participated in movements associated with the issue.

"This decision will contribute further in strengthening of national unity. The people of Jammu and Kashmir have finally got freedom from the injustice they were subjected to for years due to Article 370," he further said.

On August 5, 2019, the Narendra Modi government abrogated Article 370 and bifurcated the northern state into two Union Territories -- Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

