New Delhi, May 21 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the Centre to notify within four months new rules governing the selection and appointment of judicial and non-judicial members in consumer forums.

The top court said that the new rules must include a provision specifying a five-year tenure for such appointments.

Also Read | UP: Bride Elopes With Brother-in-Law Just 24 Hours After Wedding While Groom Steps Out To Buy Paan in Hamirpur.

A bench of Justices Abhay S Oka and M M Sundresh said the composition of the selection committee shall be such that the members from the judiciary must constitute the majority.

"To achieve the same, the selection committee shall comprise two members from the Judiciary, one of whom shall be the Chairperson, and the third member from the Executive, all of whom shall have voting rights.

Also Read | Delhi-NCR Rains: Heavy Rainfall, Hailstorm, Strong Winds Batter Several Parts of National Capital Region.

"However, this shall not preclude the concerned secretary from being an ex-officio member of the selection committee, without voting rights," the bench said.

The top court clarified that no written examination, followed by a viva voce, shall be required for appointment and reappointment to the posts of president of the State Commission, judicial members of the State Commission and president of the District Commission.

"A written examination followed by a viva voce shall be required only for appointment and reappointment to the posts of non-judicial members of the State Commission and members of the District Commission.

"The written examination for appointments to the State and District Commissions shall be conducted in consultation with the respective State Service Commissions," the bench added.

The apex court accepted the proposal made by the Centre that the qualification for appointment to the post of president of the District Commission, shall be restricted to either a serving or a retired district judge.

"Upon notification of the new Rules by the Union of India, all the States are directed to complete the process of recruitment under the same, within a period of four months from the date of the notification of the said Rules," the bench said.

The top court's directions came on a plea challenging an order of the Bombay High Court regarding appointments and service matters in the Maharashtra State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)