New Delhi [India], February 13 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Monday asked the Centre to file a reply on the plea seeking the top court's intervention over the non-appointment of a Deputy Speaker in the Lok Sabha and several state assemblies and noted that the issue is very important.

A bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud issued notice to Union of India, Secretary General Lok Sabha and Principal Secretaries /Secretaries to the State Legislative Assemblies of concerned state on the plea filed by advocate Shariq Ahmed.

The Public Interest Litigation filed by advocate Shariq Ahmed sought the intervention of the Supreme Court for non-appointment/election of Deputy Speaker in the Lok Sabha, and assemblies of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Jharkhand and Madhya Pradesh.

The court has sought a response from the State Legislative Assemblies of UP, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand and Rajasthan and from the respective states. (ANI)

