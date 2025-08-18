New Delhi [India], August 18 (ANI): The Supreme Court has issued notice to the Union government and its various Ministries including the Ministries of Defence, Finance and Social Justice and Empowerment seeking their responses to a suo moto case over the struggles faced by cadets who suffered disability during their training period at the military academy and have since been relieved from services owing to their injury.

A bench of Justices BV Nagarathna and R Mahadevan had taken a suo moto cognisance (on their own motion) of the issue and registered a case based on a news report that addressed the struggles of disabled trainee cadets in the military after they suffer injuries.

During the hearing, the court noted various issues and asked the counsel representing the respondent government authorities to deliberate on the same before reverting back to the court on the next date of hearing.

Pertinently, the top court flagged the following issues during the hearing:

Whether their pension amounts can be increased so that they are treated at par with ex-servicemen.

Whether they can be posted in ancillary or desk-based roles, as they cannot be deployed in the field due to their injuries.

Whether there could be insurance coverage for these cadets.

Whether there could be a reassessment of the injured cadets after their treatment reaches a particular stage, and thereafter, whether any suitable training could be given to them so that they can be rehabilitated to the services.

During the hearing, the apex court also suggested that the disabled trainee cadet's struggles can be effectively addressed if their contingent injuries could be covered by an insurance scheme. An insurance scheme would ensure that the entire burden doesn't fall on the government authorities in cases of accidental injuries leading to disability.

After issuing notices to the concerned government ministries, the court posted the matter for the next hearing on September 4 this year. (ANI)

