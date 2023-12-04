New Delhi [India], December 4 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Monday sought a view from the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) on whether iron ore mining in Odisha can be capped, keeping sustainable development and intergenerational equity in mind.

A bench of Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, Justice JB Pardiwla and Justice Manoj Misra asked the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) to inform it about the impact of iron ore mining on the environment and the concept of intergenerational equity.

The apex court sought the view of the Environment Ministry after going through the affidavit filed by the Ministry of Mines.

The Ministry of Mines has filed the affidavit in response to its earlier direction asking whether any cap can be put on mining in Odisha, keeping in mind the limited iron ore reserves there.

Advocate Pranav Sachdeva, appearing for NGO Common Cause, told the bench that iron ore is set to be exhausted in 25 years because of the present pace of mining and hence it needs to be capped, the apex court asked the MoEFCC to submit its view.

"We want the view of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change. This Ministry is the expert body, and it can tell us about the impact of iron ore mining on the environment and the concept of intergenerational equity," said the bench.

The top court further directed the Odisha government to file a fresh affidavit in four weeks giving details of recoveries of dues from defaulter mining firms, which were held guilty of violating norms in the State, from the last order passed in August.

The state was also asked to provide the details of the properties of mining firms that were attached to recover the dues.

Senior advocate Rakesh Dwivedi, appearing for the Odisha government, said that the government has recovered a substantial amount in fines from the defaulting mining firms but Rs 2,622 crores have yet to be collected from them.

The apex court was hearing a PIL against illegal mining in 2014 that the defaulting firms or their promoters be not allowed to take part in any future auctioning process involving the state's valuable mineral resources, and the dues may be recovered by attaching their properties. (ANI)

