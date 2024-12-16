New Delhi [India], December 16 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Monday asked the Uttar Pradesh government to file the reply to the plea by Former Minister and Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Azam Khan, and his son challenging the Allahabad High Court's order rejecting their bail application in a machine theft case.

A bench of Justices M M Sundresh and Aravind Kumar issued notice on Azam Khan and his son, Abdullah Azam Khan.

Also Read | Kurla BEST Bus Accident: Another Man Succumbs to Injuries, Death Toll Rises to 8 in Mumbai Bus Crash.

Khan and his son have challenged the Allahabad High Court order. Allahabad HC in September rejected their bail plea in the machine theft case.

The case was registered against Azam Khans and others in 2022 accusing them of stealing the road-cleaning machine purchased by the Rampur district's Nagar Palika Parishad.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi, Anura Dissanayake Hold Talks: Sri Lankan President Says 'Won't Allow Our Land To Be Used in Any Manner That Is Detrimental to India's Interest' (Watch Video).

It was further alleged that the machine was later recovered from Rampur's Jauhar University. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)