New Delhi [India], March 3 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Friday granted interim protection from arrest to Allahabad Agriculture University Vice Chancellor RB Lal who is booked under anti-conversion laws, till further orders.

"Pending further orders, there shall be a stay on the arrest of the petitioners," the court said.

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud also asked Uttar Pradesh government to file reply on plea by Vice Chancellor of Sam Higginbottom University of Agriculture, Technology and Sciences, formerly Allahabad Agricultural Institute. The court has sought UP govt response by three weeks.

Petitioner lawyer apprised the court that the police had come and conducted raid in the university. He also informed the court about a non-bailable warrant issued against his client.

The lawyer also apprised the top court that Allahabad High Court has dismissed the anticipatory bail plea of his client. The lawyer said that he has joined the investigation. (ANI)

