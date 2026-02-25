New Delhi [India], February 25 (ANI): The Supreme Court has stayed criminal proceedings initiated against Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on a complaint filed by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) alleging disobedience/failure to appear on its summons in connection with a land acquisition case.

A bench led by the Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant passed the order and also issued notice to ED seeking a response to Soren's plea.

"Counsel accepts notice on behalf of ED. Counter affidavit (by ED) shall be filed in four weeks. A rejoinder (if any) in two weeks thereafter", the Court noted.

Soren had moved the apex court after the Jharkhand High Court rejected his plea to stay criminal proceedings in the 'disobedience against ED orders' case. Today, the apex court granted him relief by staying criminal proceedings initiated against the leader.

Soren was arrested by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) in January 2024 on charges related to an alleged land scam and money laundering.

The investigation concerns the purported generation of substantial proceeds through the forgery of official records, involving fake sellers and buyers to acquire large parcels of land worth crores.

Hemant Soren was released from the Birsa Munda Jail on June 28 after nearly five months following bail from the Jharkhand High Court in a money laundering case linked to an alleged land scam.

Champai Soren, who had taken over as the CM following the arrest, resigned from the post just five months after taking the oath, setting the ball rolling for Hemant Soren to again take over the role on Wednesday. (ANI)

