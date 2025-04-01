New Delhi [India], April 1 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Tuesday said it will consider the application of YouTuber and Podcaster Ranveer Allahabadia to release his passport to travel abroad after the investigation in the case relating to the controversial remarks made by him and others in an episode of India's Got Latent is completed.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Maharashtra government, told the top court that the investigation will be completed in the case in two weeks.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and NK Singh also extended its interim order of granting protection to the podcaster from arrest in the FIRs registered against him in Guwahati, Mumbai and Jaipur.

"The petitioner has given an undertaking that his show, which was permitted, will maintain decency and will not mention any issues which are sub-judice in different forums. On query, Solicitor General said that investigation in the ongoing FIRs is likely to be completed within two weeks.

"Since, the petitioner might be required to join the ongoing investigations, his prayer for release of passport and to allow him to travel abroad will be considered after the investigations are complete," the order stated.

The apex court was hearing his petition seeking the clubbing of FIRs registered against him across the country for controversial remarks made by him and others who were part of an episode of India's Got Latent.

Earlier, the top court had permitted Allahabadia to resume his podcast 'The Ranveer Show', subject to maintaining standards of decency and morality.

It had allowed Allahabadia to resume the show after taking into note that livelihood of around 280 employees depends on the telecast of his show.

Before that, the bench had directed Allahabadia and his associates to be "off from show business from sometime".

The top court had come down heavily on Allahabadia for his inappropriate comments during his guest appearance on the show, and described it as "dirty and perverted."

The apex court had also directed no further FIR shall be registered against him on the basis of episode aired on the show. It had also asked him to deposit his passport with police and he can't leave country without permission of the court.

It had also asked the Centre if it wanted to take action regarding obscene content on YouTube and other social media and sought assistance from the Attorney General and Solicitor General in the matter.

On February 11, the Chief Minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma, said the Guwahati Police has registered an FIR against YouTubers and social influencers Allahabadia, Samay Raina, Ashish Chanchlani, Jaspreet Singh, Apoorva Makhija, and others for promoting obscenity and engaging in sexually explicit and vulgar discussions on India's Got Latent.

FIRs have been registered against them in Mumbai and Guwahati. (ANI)

