New Delhi [India], November 23 (ANI): The Supreme Court will have four special benches to conduct proceedings in issues relating to criminal matters, direct and indirect tax matters, land acquisition matters and motor accidents claims tribunal (MACT).

"The Supreme Court will have four special benches for conducting the hearing on issues -- criminal matters, direct and indirect tax matters, land acquisition matters and motor accidents claims tribunal -- from the next week," CJI DY Chandrchud said.

Also Read | Shraddha Walkar Murder Case: Victim's Heart-Rending SOS to Palghar Police, Says 'Aftab Ameen Poonawalla Will Kill and Cut Me to Pieces'.

Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud announced this on Wednesday when an advocate mentioned his matter relating to land acquisition for an urgent hearing.

CJI Chandrachud asked the lawyer to mention the matter before the special bench dealing with land acquisition and said that if he is not mistaken, then it may be Justice Surya Kant who will be leading benches dealing with land acquisition issues.

Also Read | Nagpur Man Loses Rs 18.5 Lakh to Fraudster Posing as Friend.

Last week the CJI bench also apprised about a full court meeting decision that each Bench of the top court will take up 10 transfer petitions and 10 bail matters every day to dispose of all such matters before the winter vacation. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)