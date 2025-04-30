New Delhi [India], April 30 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Wednesday said that it will hear in May a batch of petitions challenging controversial state laws regulating religious conversions due to interfaith marriage.

When the matter came up for hearing, a bench of Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna and Justice PV Sanjay Kumar said that the matter needs to be heard in some detail.

"We need to hear this matter in detail. List it in the week commencing May 13, 2025," said CJI Khanna, who is slated to retire from office on May 13.

There are many petitions challenging the anti-conversion laws passed by the governments of Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Karnataka, Jharkhand, Uttarakhand, and Himachal Pradesh.

Advocate Ashwini Upadhyay had also filed a plea claiming that fraudulent and deceitful religious conversion is rampant across the country.

Several PILs were filed challenging against anti-conversion laws passed by some state governments.

The pleas challenging the law stated that the laws passed by Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand against 'Love Jihad' and punishments thereof may be declared ultra vires and null and void because they disturb the basic structure of the Constitution as laid down by the law. (ANI)

