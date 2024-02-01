New Delhi, Feb 1 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Thursday agreed to hear on February 8 the bail plea of advocate Surendra Gadling in connection with the 2016 Surjagarh iron ore mine arson case.

A bench of Justices Aniruddha Bose and Sanjay Kumar posted the matter for hearing after senior advocate Anand Grover, appearing for Gadling, mentioned the matter.

The top court on October 10 last year issued a notice to the Maharashtra government on his plea against the Bombay High Court order.

On January 31 last year, the Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court had refused to grant bail to Gadling while noting that prima facie the accusations against him were true.

On December 25, 2016, Maoist rebels allegedly set ablaze 76 vehicles that were being used for transporting iron ore from Surajgarh mines in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli.

Gadling is accused of providing aid to Maoists, who were working at the ground level. He was also alleged to have entered into a conspiracy with various co-accused and some of those absconding in the case.

He was booked under various provisions of anti-terror law Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, and the Indian Penal Code.

The prosecution had claimed that Gadling provided secret information about government activities and maps of certain areas to underground Maoist rebels.

Gadling is also accused of having asked the Maoists to oppose the operation of Surjagarh mines and instigated many locals to join the movement.

He is also an accused in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case about alleged provocative speeches delivered at the Elgar Parishad conclave held in Pune on December 31, 2017, which police claimed triggered violence the next day near the Koregaon-Bhima war memorial in Pune district.

