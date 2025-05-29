New Delhi, May 29 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Thursday sought responses from the Jharkhand government and the high court registry on a plea of a single parent woman judicial officer challenging the denial of her childcare leave request.

A bench comprising Chief Justice B R Gavai and Justice Augustine George Masih took note of the plea of the additional district judge (ADJ), belonging to the Scheduled Caste category, alleging that she has been denied childcare leave for six months.

The CJI ordered that notices be served to the respondent state and others during the day itself and listed her plea for hearing next week.

The woman judicial officer has sought six months' leave from June to December.

Initially, the CJI asked why the judge did not approach the Jharkhand High Court first.

The lawyer appearing for the ADJ said keeping in mind the summer vacation schedule of the high court, it is possible that the plea may not be considered with due urgency.

"She is a single parent from the lowest strata of society," her lawyer said, adding her service record was impressive and she disposed of over 4,000 cases in over two and a half years.

According to the Child Care Leave Rules applicable to the judicial officers, the ADJ is entitled to up to 730 days of leave during her service tenure.

In the present case, she is seeking only six months of that entitlement, the plea said.

