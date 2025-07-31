Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 31 (ANI): Welcoming the Supreme Court's verdict on defection, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President K Tarak Rama Rao (KTR) on Thursday demanded that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi demonstrate his commitment to his 'Paanch Nyay' (five justices) by ensuring the disqualification of MLAs who defected to the Congress. KTR questioned Gandhi's silence on the issue and urged immediate action against the legislators.

In a press statement released on July 31, KTR asserted that the Supreme Court's judgment should be respected, and the Speaker should promptly disqualify the defected MLAs. He emphasised that Rahul Gandhi, who often speaks about constitutional values, must adhere to his own words regarding defections. "There is no need for further inquiry. The Speaker should immediately disqualify the MLAs, paving the way for by-elections in 10 constituencies. The BRS cadre is ready to win these elections. Ultimately, truth and righteousness have prevailed," KTR stated.

KTR expressed his gratitude to the Supreme Court for upholding the democratic system of the country, proving that the "malicious methods" adopted by some public representatives cannot undermine India's democratic foundations. He also alleged that the Congress party's attempts to mislead the courts had been thwarted, and truth had ultimately triumphed.

KTR criticised the Congress for what he termed their "unethical and anti-constitutional politics of defections," using the Speaker's position, stating that the Supreme Court's verdict was a "slap in the face" to such practices.

Demanding the immediate implementation of the Supreme Court's order, KTR challenged Rahul Gandhi to prove his sincerity and commitment on this matter. He reminded Gandhi of his 'Paanch Nyay', which advocated for automatic disqualification upon defection, and urged him to welcome the Supreme Court's decision. "Rahul Gandhi must put his 'Paanch Nyay' principles into practice," KTR asserted.

Taking to social media platform X (formerly Twitter), KTR echoed these sentiments, stating, "BRS welcomes the decision of the honourable Supreme Court, and we thank the honourable judges for ensuring that the democratic structure of this country isn't eroded by malicious methods. I hope Rahul Gandhi, who in his Panch Nyay advocated for stronger anti-defection laws and automatic cancellation upon defection, will welcome this decision. I dare you to stand by your own preachings, Mr. Gandhi. And I hope you and your party don't use the honourable Speaker's position to make a mockery of the Indian constitution, any further."

KTR further added in his press note that Rahul Gandhi, who often carries the Constitution, now has an opportunity to stand by the Supreme Court's observations regarding the Congress government's "undemocratic and anti-constitutional actions" in Telangana and prove his integrity. He questioned the Congress party's opportunistic stance on defections, maintaining different standards when in the opposition versus when in power.

"Rahul Gandhi has a chance to show he has a spine by questioning the unethical defections engineered by the Congress in Telangana. Merely chanting democratic ideals while holding the Constitution is not enough," KTR advised Gandhi, warning him that he would otherwise be remembered unfavorably in history.

He expressed hope that Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party would no longer "mock the Indian Constitution" by using the Speaker's position to delay action, especially given the Supreme Court's clear verdict against defections. KTR asserted that no further investigation was needed into the case of the ten MLAs who switched to Congress, as they have been openly participating in government programs daily. He demanded an immediate decision to disqualify them.

"It doesn't need much investigation to accept that all these 10 MLAs switched to Congress illegitimately and have been participating in the official programs every single day!" KTR emphasised this in his tweet.

KTR lauded the legal team that effectively argued the BRS's case in the Supreme Court, contributing to a verdict that will be a "milestone in the history of Indian democracy." He also thanked the millions of BRS workers who stood by the party during tough times, despite the defection of ten elected MLAs. He commended their spirit in consistently exposing the "illegal, undemocratic, and corrupt politics" of the Revanth Reddy government over the past 20 months.

Anticipating by-elections in the ten constituencies within the next three months following the Supreme Court's decision, KTR announced that the party was fully prepared. "As I interpret it, we have three months to work towards the bypolls in 10 constituencies. Let's get to work, guys! Satyameva Jayathe," he conveyed in his tweet, concluding his press note with a call to action for the BRS cadre to gear up for the upcoming by-polls. "Jai KCR! Jai Telangana!" he proclaimed. (ANI)

