New Delhi [India], February 3 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Monday warned the President and the Secretary of the Gautam Buddha Nagar District Court Bar Association over their failure to appear in a hearing related to the alleged assault on two members of the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA).

A bench of Justices B R Gavai and K Vinod Chandran issued notice to the senior Bar Association officials, seeking their response by February 17. The apex court also warned that their failure to appear in the next hearing would be viewed seriously.

The top court was hearing a suo motu case that pertained to lawyers' strike at the Gautam Buddha Nagar District Court Complex in which two SCBA officials including Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson and senior advocate Gaurav Bhatia, were allegedly attacked physically, in March last year.

Due to non-functional CCTV cameras in the district court premises, the attackers were not identified.

Bhatia, who appeared in the case, submitted that frequent strikes in the concerned court area have become a serious issue, forcing lawyers to miss judicial proceedings and disrupting court activities.

Further, it was also argued that as per the earlier order of the Supreme Court in the matter, the Gautam Buddha District Court Bar Association was tasked with identifying the culprits/attackers but nothing has been done yet.

The counsel representing the Gautam Buddha District Court Bar Association stated that new CCTV cameras are being installed in the court premises.

After considering the submissions, the apex court proceeded to issue notice to the Bar Association and cautioned the senior officials to appear before it on the next date of hearing. (ANI)

