Noida (UP), May 7 (PTI) Efforts are on to add more beds at the dedicated COVID-19 hospital in Noida, and it will soon be able to accommodate 400 patients, Gautam Buddh Nagar District Magistrate Suhas L Y said on Friday.

An oxygen tank with a capacity of 8.5 metric tonnes has also been installed on the hospital premises, and supply from it will be used after more beds are added in the Sector 39 facility, he said.

Gautam Buddh Nagar, adjoining Delhi in western Uttar Pradesh, is among the districts hit hard by the second wave of the coronavirus and has recorded a death toll of 296, besides 8,695 active cases, according to official figures.

Over the last few weeks, residents of Noida and Greater Noida have been claiming that there is a shortage of healthcare resources like hospital beds, medicines and medical oxygen, while the district administration has continued to refute the charges.

"Currently there are 240 patients admitted at the COVID hospital and most of them are on oxygen support. As of now, oxygen cylinders are used for any requirement of oxygen to the patients in the hospital," Suhas said in a statement.

The district magistrate added that efforts were being made to scale up the facilities at the hospital for 400 beds and ensure oxygen supply for them.

"A new oxygen tank of 8.5 metric tonne capacity has been installed on the hospital premises in a short span of time with the support of local industrial units. Provision is being made for storing liquid medical oxygen in the tank after which oxygen availability will improve," he said.

Private company Kent has also helped by providing two oxygen plants that generate 25 litres of oxygen per minute. These plants have started working from Friday, Suhas said.

"One more plant is proposed to be installed at the hospital by another private firm NFL, and it will be completed by the end of this month," he added.

