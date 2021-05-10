New Delhi, May 10 (PTI) Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) President Vikas Singh on Monday expressed gratitude towards bollywood actress Raveena Tandon for sending nine oxygen cylinders to the bar association, as the country battles the ravaging second COVID-19 wave.

In a letter to the actress, the SCBA Chief said that the oxygen cylinders will be utilized to save the lives of its members and their families who are unable to get admissions in hospitals and are dying in need of oxygen.

“For this kind gesture, the SCBA shall always be grateful to you. I wish you the best of health and hope for the well-being and safety of your loved ones,” Singh said.

The senior advocate further mentioned that the continuing spike in Covid cases and lack of medical infrastructure in and around Delhi has hampered the admission of association members and their families in hospitals.

“The demise of 90 lawyers over the last few days is distressing and shocking,” he lamented.

On Monday, the national capital recorded 12,651 new COVID-19 cases and 319 related deaths.

