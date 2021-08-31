New Delhi, Aug 31 (PTI) The central sector scheme for industrial development of Jammu and Kashmir will help in making the union territory self-reliant and push growth, besides creating jobs for lakhs of people, union Minister Piyush Goyal said on Tuesday.

It would also encourage businesses to invest in the union territory, the commerce and industry minister said during the launch of a portal for registration of units for industrial development in Jammu and Kashmir.

Also Read | Windows 11 OS To Be Rolled Out From October 5, Windows 10 Users To Get It for Free.

"This scheme will help Jammu and Kashmir to become self-reliant and developed," he said, adding products like handloom, handicrafts and silk from Jammu and Kashmir are now reaching global markets.

Goyal said the portal would further improve ease of doing business and bring all-round transparency.

Also Read | Poco M3 Pro Smartphone Gets A Price Hike of Rs 500; Check New Variant-Wise Prices Here.

DigiLocker facility will also be added with this portal so that businessmen will not have to submit the same documents repeatedly, he added.

The portal has been designed and developed for effective implementation of the scheme in transparent manner and with the objective of ease of doing business.

The entire process under the scheme -- applying for registration, submitting claims and their processing within the department -- will be through the portal so as to avoid human interface.

The scheme aims to give fresh thrust to industry and services led development of Jammu and Kashmir with emphasis on job creation, skill development and sustainable development by attracting new investment and nurturing the existing ones.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)