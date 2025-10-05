Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], October 5 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Sunday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has dedicated himself to uplifting the Antyodaya, the poor and the deprived, who had long been neglected by society.

CM was addressing the State-Level Grand Convention of Nomedic and Denotified Tribes in Ahmedabad.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister said that earlier there used to be a question as to when the Denotified and Nomedic communities would progress, but today, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the vision of "Sauno Saath, Sauno Vikas, Sauno Vishwas, and Sauno Prayas" has been realised by taking everyone along.

Gujarat CM said he has framed government policies and schemes keeping in mind even the smallest and the poorest person, ensuring that development is centred around the common and middle-class people for building Viksit Bharat.

He further stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has dedicated himself to uplifting the Antyodaya, the poor and the deprived, who have long been neglected by society. The DNT Foundation organised this convention, which saw the participation of people from Denotified and Nomadic Tribes across the state.

Chief Minister emphasised providing education to the children of Nomedic and Denotified Tribes, saying that the government has created very good schemes to ensure that your children can study and progress. In the last three years, scholarship assistance of Rs 297 crore has been paid to more than 27 lakh beneficiaries from the Nomedic and Denotified Tribes, and loan assistance of Rs 105 crore has been provided to 8,448 beneficiaries.

He added that, in response to the changing demands of the country and the world, the children of these communities are progressing through education, and wherever needed, the government is ready to stand beside them. He also encouraged women and mothers from these communities to take advantage of self-help group schemes and become self-reliant.

The Chief Minister said that as India progresses toward Viksit Bharat, every community must help build an Atmanirbhar Bharat. The government is ensuring inclusive growth through a saturation approach in welfare schemes to bring every citizen into the mainstream. He called for Vocal for Local and the increased use of indigenous goods for an Aatmanirbhar Bharat, stating that GST reforms are greatly benefiting the common people.

In this context, the Chief Minister urged everyone to accelerate the resolve of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat, Viksit Bharat' by boosting the purchase and sale of indigenous goods during the upcoming festivals.

On this occasion, Bhanuben Babariya, Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment Department, said that the then Chief Minister Narendra Modi initiated the provision of 'Ghar nu Ghar', with the aim of ensuring a permanent address for the people of Nomedic and Denotified Tribes.

She further said that about 40 tribes, comprising 28 Nomadic and 12 Denotified Tribes, are socially and educationally backwards, and the state government formed a corporation for such people in 2015. She added that the state government has worried about the education of children from the Nomedic and Denotified Tribes and has made efforts to provide them with scholarships and other educational assistance.

At this event, Padma Shri recipient Bhanubhai Chitara was honoured by the Chief Minister. (ANI)

