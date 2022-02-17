Muzaffarnagar, Feb 17 (PTI) Six people, including four children, were seriously injured after two school buses collided on the Khatima-Panipat Highway here on Thursday, police said.

Among the injured are also the drivers of the buses, they said.

Buses of the GD Goenka Public School and the Rabindranath Tagore School collided this morning at the Budhana More. The injured have been hospitalised and their condition has been stated to be serious, police said.

Senior Superintendent of Police Abhishek Yadav visited the district hospital and took stock of the situation.

