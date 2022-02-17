Twitter, the micro-blogging platform, has added Ethereum wallet support as an additional payment option to its tipping feature. In addition to this, the company has also added Paga, Barter by Flutterwave and Paytm support. The social media giant added the ability to send Bitcoin tips in September 2021, and now, users can add their Ethereum wallets, which will allow them to receive Tips in ETH. To know more about Tips and how to set it up, click here. Twitter Adds Ethereum To Its 'Tipping' Feature.

Have you set up Tips on your profile yet so it's easy for people to show their support? Yes: Cool, we’ve added Paga, Barter by Flutterwave, Paytm, and the option to add your Ethereum address. No: What are you waiting for? Here's how: https://t.co/Id5TwTpnCF — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) February 16, 2022

Twitter also launched non-fungible token (NFT) verification for paid Twitter Blue subscribers last month. The addition of ETH wallet support marks Twitter's entry into non-Bitcoin crypto features like NFT profile pictures. It is worth noting that the ETH tips feature is only available on mobile. Twitter ETH wallet does not support ENS domain names like long alphanumeric ones.

The company has confirmed that Tipping with ETH and ERC-20 tokens (including Ethereum-based stablecoins) will be supported. When you send an ETH tip, you are not tipping via Twitter. After you click on the ETH tip option on Twitter, you will be navigated to your crypto wallet, and then you will be able to send a tip in the form of Ethereum.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 17, 2022 10:48 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).