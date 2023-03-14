Lucknow (UP), Mar 14 (PTI) A school run by Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan's Jauhar Trust was on Tuesday sealed by Rampur district administration as the premises was not cleared despite the cancellation of the lease, officials said.

The management of Rampur Public school was given a notice on February 16 asking it to vacate the premises within 15 days, they said.

A senior district administration official said that notices were served to the manager of the Jauhar Trust several times asking them to vacate the school.

"As it was not vacated, we got it sealed," he said.

The government building of the Jauhar Research Institute at Jail Road was given to Khan's Jauhar Trust on a Rs 100 yearly lease for 99 years by the Samajwadi Party regime.

School principal Hina Mujaddidi said that they received the last notice on March 6 and the 15-day deadline is yet to end.

"At least the notice which we got on March 6 should be followed. Examinations are going on here till March 18. Now, where will these exams be held? We have sent a letter to the minorities department but did not get any reply. Our notice period is ending on March 20-21. We were not informed prior to the action," the principal said.

Sub Divisional Magistrate, Sadar, Rampur Nirankar Singh said that the government had cancelled the lease of Jauhar Research institute after which the minorities department had given notice to the school to vacate it within 15 days.

When asked about the principal's allegation that the 15-day period mentioned in the notice was not yet completed, the official said in such a case she could put forth their side to the minority welfare officer and the divisional level officer of the department.

The administration has taken physical possession of the school and it has been handed over to the minority department, he said.

Khan, who is a former state minister, won the 2022 assembly polls but was later disqualified after he was convicted in a case.

