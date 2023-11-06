Palakkad (Kerala), Nov 6 (PTI) A sixth standard student was bitten by a stray dog inside her classroom in a school at Mannarkkad in this north Kerala district on Monday.

The girl's father told a TV channel that he had dropped his daughter off at school in the morning.

Also Read | Anil Bhosale ED Case: Unknown Persons Pose As Enforcement Directorate Officers, Demand Rs 15 Crore From Ex-MLC’s Wife To Release Him; Case Registered.

Subsequently, when her first class of the day began, the stray dog ran into the room and bit her.

The incident occurred around 10.30 am, he said.

Also Read | ‘Jawans of PM Modi': Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge Says PM Narendra Modi Sends ED, Income Tax and CBI Before He Comes for Campaigning (Watch Video).

For the last two weeks, there has been a stray dog nuisance in the area and in the past two days, rumours of a rabid dog had created a panic there, he claimed.

"That is why I dropped her off by car. My house is nearby and my daughter usually walks to school. Thanks to the intervention of the teacher, serious injuries were avoided," he said.

While he claimed that the dog had bitten others in the area, police said there were no reports of the same.

Police also said the dog in question has not yet been caught.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)