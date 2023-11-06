Mumbai, November 6: In a shocking incident in Mumbai, unknown men reportedly posed as Enforcement Directorate (ED) officers and allegedly demanded Rs 15 crore from NCP leader Anil Bhosale's wife. The incident came to light after the ED lodged a complaint on which a case was registered against unknown persons.

Police officials said some unidentified men who posed as ED officials demanded Rs 15 crore from Anil Bhosale's wife. As per the report in the Hindustan Times, the so-called ED officer demanded money from Anil Bhosale's wife to get her husband out of the ED case. An officer privy to the case said the accused even sent a fake identity card to the former MLC's wife to win her confidence. NCP's Anil Bhosale, 3 Others Held for over Rs 71 Cr Bank Fraud: Pune Police.

NCP leader Anil Bhosale, a former MLC, was arrested in March 2021 for allegedly siphoning Rs 71.8 crore from Shivajirao Bhosale Sahakari Bank between 2016-19. It must be noted that former MLC Anil Bhosale was the then chairman of the bank when he was arrested. In her statement to the ED officials, Reshma Bhosale, wife of Anil Bhosale, told them the incident occurred on October 23.

On that day, some unidentified people posed as ED officials and approached her. She also told them the so-called ED officers even sent her their identity through WhatsApp. The fake officer told Bhosale's wife to pay Rs 15 crore if she wanted her husband out. Reshma Bhosale also submitted a screenshot of the chats to the agency. Pune: Ex-MLC Anil Bhosale Held for Fraud at Bank Promoted by Him.

An officer from Worli police station said, "As the ED officers’ name and logo were used and a fake identity card was made, the ED officers approached us, and based on their complaint, we registered a case." An investigation in connection with the matter has begun.

