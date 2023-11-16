Golaghat (Assam), Nov 16 (PTI) A school teacher was shot at on Thursday by gunmen, who snatched his motorcycle and purse in Golaghat district of Assam, police said.

According to a police official, the school teacher was returning home when the incident took place at Latabari in Bokakhat in the afternoon.

"He was coming when two miscreants shot at him. They took away his motorcycle and snatched the purse," he said.

The teacher, identified as Uday Changmai of Difalupathar High School, sustained a bullet injury on his left leg, the official said. He was taken to Jorhat Medical College and Hospital after preliminary treatment at a local health centre. "We have launched a manhunt to nab the culprits," the official said.

