Hazaribag (Jharkhand), Dec 8 (PTI) Two persons including a girl student were killed and 13 others injured after a school van collided with a bus in Jharkhand's Hazaribag district on Friday morning, police said.

The incident took place around 7.30 am near a railway siding in Katkamsandi, around 130km from state capital Ranchi, they said.

"A 15-year-old schoolgirl and driver of the van were killed and 13 injured in the accident," Hazaribag DSP Rajiv Kumar said.

He added that the van was carrying 14 students from Katkamsandi to St. Augustine's School near Charwa dam when it collided head on with a Chatra-bound bus.

"All the 14 injured students were admitted to Sheikh Bhikari Medical College and Hospital (SBMCH) for treatment. Later, six critically injured students were referred to Ranchi's Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), where a student died during treatment," Kumar said.

SBMCH deputy superintendent AK Singh said one of the six injured students who were referred to RIMS, Ranchi, succumbed to her injuries.

The bus driver fled the spot and search is underway to apprehend him, police said.

