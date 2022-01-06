Daman and Diu [India], January 6 (ANI): Due to the spike in coronavirus cases in the Union Territory of Diu, schools for Classes 1 to 8 will remain closed from Thursday.

Addressing a press conference, Diu Collector Saloni Rai said, "COVID-19 cases are increasing, so we have decided to close down pre-primary, primary schools and Anganwadi centres. The schools for Classes 1 to 8 will also remain closed in the Union Territory."

Also Read | Assembly Elections 2022: Election Commission, Health Officials to Review COVID-19 Situation Today, Say Sources.

Flocking of tourists continues in Diu and the administration has been requested to take necessary measures. Police are vigilant and ensure that tourists coming to the Union Territory are following COVID-19 appropriate behaviour such as wearing masks and maintaining social distance. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)