Srinagar, Jul 7 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir government has decided that schools in the Valley, which were closed for summer vacations due to a prolonged heatwave, will reopen on Tuesday.

Education Minister Sakina Masood Ittoo said on X that the institutions within the municipal limits in the valley will function from 7.30 am to 11.30 am, while in other areas, the timings will be 8 am to 12 noon.

"We are reopening schools from tomorrow (Tuesday) in Kashmir Division & Winter Zones of Jammu Division," Ittoo said.

The minister said the students will attend two online classes from home after a one-hour break.

"After a 1-hour break, 2 online classes will follow. Teachers to remain available till 2 PM. All HoIs must ensure online classes are conducted without exception," she said.

Ittoo requested traffic authorities to ensure the smooth movement of school buses.

"Requesting IG Traffic @Traffic_hqrs @igtrafficjk @igtraffic_jk, to kindly ensure smooth passage for school buses so that students can reach schools on time without delay," she added.

It is not yet clear how long the hybrid model of education -- invented to counter the heatwave -- will remain in place, as heavy rains on Monday significantly brought down the temperature in Kashmir.

The weather department has forecast more rain over the next 48 hours.

Authorities in Kashmir had on June 21 announced a 15-day summer break -- from June 23 to July 7 -- for all schools across the valley due to the soaring temperatures.

