Varanasi, Feb 6 (PTI) Amid a rise in the number of pilgrims, the Varanasi district administration has ordered the closure of schools in urban areas and asked them to hold online classes for students up to class 8 till Saturday, an official said.

Varanasi is witnessing a surge in the number of pilgrims amid the ongoing Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for February 6, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

As per the instructions of the Varanasi district magistrate, all government, government-aided, CBSE, ICSE and other board-affiliated English and Hindi medium schools up to class 8 in the city's urban areas will remain closed till February 8 and operate online only, Basic Education Officer Arvind Kumar Pathak said.

Schools in rural areas will remain open, he said.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today, February 6 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Crucial administrative tasks such as DBT processing and Aadhaar seeding and maintenance activities like repairs, painting and 'Operation Kayakalp' will continue in government and aided schools. Teachers and staff have been directed to be present at schools to oversee these activities, he added.

Pathak said any scheduled training programmes in schools will be conducted as per the pre-decided schedule.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)