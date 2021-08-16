Dehradun, Aug 16 (PTI) Most schools across Uttarakhand opened on Monday for students of Classes 6 to 8 after opening earlier this month for the higher classes.

Sanitisation, social distancing and mask wearing norms were strictly followed at the schools as they reopened for these classes after their closure due to the second wave of COVID-19.

Also Read | Half-day Classes for Std 9-10 Can Start in Dists with Less … – Latest Tweet by ANI.

However, only 20-25 per cent students attended the classes. Both private and government schools reopened for these classes.

However, some private schools in Dehradun have either decided to reopen later this week or are still in a dilemma.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh Shocker: Woman Gangraped By Three ‘Drunk’ Men, Husband Thrashed in Raipur; Accused Arrested.

The mode of online classes is also available to all students.

Meanwhile, COVID curfew in Uttarakhand has been extended for another week with almost the same relaxations till August 24.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)