Panaji, Jun 9 (PTI) The Goa government on Friday announced that all state-run schools up to higher secondary will be shut on June 10 due to extreme heat.

Also Read | Amarnath Yatra 2023: Amit Shah Chairs High-Level Meeting to Assess Preparedness for 62-Day-Long Yatra (Watch Video).

Director of Education Shailesh Zingde issued a circular during the day announcing the closure of schools on Saturday.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh: Struggling to Repay Loans, Farmer Dies by Suicide in Harda.

“Due to extreme heat and delay of in monsoon in the state, it is decided by the competent authority to close down all the institutions on June 10,” the circular read.

All the heads of government, government-aided, unaided, primary, middle, secondary and higher secondary schools are hereby requested to compensate for the academic loss in future, if any, Zingde said in the circular.

Monsoon is yet to arrive in Goa, due to which the state is witnessing extreme heat conditions.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)