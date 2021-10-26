Jaipur, Oct 26 (PTI) A teacher of a private school here was booked for allegedly outraging the modesty of a girl student, police said on Tuesday.

The teacher was also suspended by the school, which has decided to get the matter investigated by a fact-finding committee.

These accusations are of serious nature and are in violation of the service rules, a notice from the school management said, adding that based on the complaint, the teacher is being suspended.

The girl had last Saturday met DCP (South) Harendra Mahawar with a complaint against the teacher.

The case was registered at the Ashok Nagar police station on Monday.

The girl alleged that the teacher molested her in 2018-19 but she could muster the courage to report the matter only now, after a teacher was recently booked for sending obscene messages to schoolchildren and later arrested.

