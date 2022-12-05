Kolkata, Dec 5 (PTI) Students and common people will have the opportunity to interact with space scientists, and space industry entrepreneurs at a National Space Science Exhibition which will begin in the city from December 6.

The six-day exhibition is being hosted by the Center of Excellence in Space Sciences India, IISER Kolkata in collaboration with the Indian Space Research Organisation, the S.N. Bose National Centre for Basic Sciences, Science City, Birla Industrial and Technological Museum along with city-based partner organisations, including the Presidency University, University of Calcutta and St. Xavier's College, a spokesperson of IISER Kolkata said Monday.

Also Read | Exit Poll Results 2022 Live News Updates: Who Will Win Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat? Predictions to Come Shortly.

People will have the opportunity to interact with space scientists, space industry entrepreneurs and science outreach experts from the Astronomical Society of India, Indian Institute of Astrophysics, Physical Research Laboratory, IISER Kolkata, Aryabhatta Research Institute of Observational Sciences, Ashoka University, SatCom Industry Association of India and ISRO centres.

“This exhibition is a collaboration of various city-based organisations and the national space science community to showcase Indian space science achievements and ISRO's role in catalysing the growth of space-reliant technologies for the benefit of society,” IISER Kolkata Professor Dibyendu Nandi, who is leading the local organising committee, said.

Also Read | Mahaparinirvan Din 2022: Astonishing Facts About Dr BR Ambedkar – Father of Indian Constitution.

The idea of organising such a national exhibition focusing on space sciences was suggested by A.S. Kiran Kumar, chairperson of ISRO'S APEX Board, Dr S. Seetha of Raman Research Institute who heads the Outreach Committee of the National Space Science Symposium said.

The outreach committee is overseeing the planning of the exhibition which will be held in several venues across the metropolis.

“We are very excited to be hosting this exhibition and welcome the city to join us in this celebration of India's space science endeavours” Director of IISER, Kolkata, Prof Prasanta Panigrahi said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)