New Delhi, May 25 (PTI) The National Green Tribunal has said that scientific management of waste generated in the course of operations of the armed forces like artillery and other ammunition has to be ensured in the interest of public health, sanitation and environment.

A bench headed by NGT chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel said the waste generated by military weapons, domestic, industrial, biological, hospital and electronic activities (e-waste) needs to be scientifically disposed of.

“We hope the authorities will take all necessary measures required for protection of environment at all levels, including proper management of biomedical, domestic, solid, electrical, electronic wastes as per statutory rules,” the bench said.

The NGT had earlier directed the Armed forces to hold a meeting with Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) to develop an in-house monitoring mechanism for scientific waste management.

The tribunal said certain establishments in the Armed Forces may lack requisite knowledge on ecological issues and steps were necessary for protection of environment.

The tribunal was hearing a plea filed by Anil Chopra, who is a retired Air Marshal and has also worked as a part of Uttar Pradesh Solid Waste Management Monitoring Committee, that the waste generated by military weapons, domestic, industrial, biological, hospital and electronic activities (e-waste) needs to be scientifically disposed in the interest of public health and environment.

Such problems may also be faced in desert and marine areas which need to be monitored at an appropriate level, the former officer said.

The applicant referred to three reports -- Environmental Issues and Waste Management by Armed Forces, Siachen Glacier Ecological Issues and Cantonments and Military Stations.

