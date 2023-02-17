New Delhi, Feb 17 (PTI) Scientist Arvind C Ranade has been appointed as the director of National Innovation Foundation (NIF), Gandhinagar, the Personnel Ministry said in an order issued on Friday.

Set up in March 2000 with the assistance of Department of Science and Technology, the NIF is the country's national initiative to strengthen the grassroots technological innovations and outstanding traditional knowledge.

Its mission is to help India become a creative and knowledge-based society by expanding policy and institutional space for grassroots technological innovators.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of Ranade, Scientist ‘F', Vigyan Prasar to the post of director, NIF, Gandhinagar, it said.

