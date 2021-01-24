Nashik, Jan 24 (PTI) Renowned astrophysicist and author Dr Jayant Narlikar was on Sunday elected the president of the 94th All India Marathi Literary Conference (AIMLC) to be held in Nashik from March 26 to 28.

The Padmavibhushan awardee's name was finalised in a meeting of representatives of affiliated institutes of the All India Marathi Literary Board on Sunday.

A BHU and Cambridge alumnus, Narlikar's autobiography was selected in 2014 by the Sahitya Akademi, the premier literary body in the country, for its highest prize in regional (Marathi) writing.

The AIMLC, also known as the Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Sammelan, was first held in 1878 and is an annual conference for literary discussions by Marathi writers. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)