New Delhi, Feb 6 (PTI) Multilateral agreements on visa facilitation among member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) would help unlock the countries' full tourism potential, Secretary-General of the grouping Nurlan Yermekbayev said on Thursday.

Delivering the 51st Sapru House Lecture here, Yermekbayev also suggested the possibility of raising an 'SCO assistance fund' that may be designed to provide humanitarian assistance to member states and dialogue partners of the grouping in cases of emergency.

He spoke on the topic of 'SCO & India: Strengthening Regional Synergies for Cooperation in Eurasia'. The lecture was hosted by the Indian Council of World Affairs (ICWA), a think-tank under the Ministry of External Affairs.

The SCO is a permanent intergovernmental international organisation established in 2001 in Shanghai in China by Kazakhstan, China, the Kyrgyz Republic, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

Currently, other member states who are part of this influential grouping include India, Pakistan, Iran and Russia.

"An important step is to explore the possibility of simplifying the visa regime, which will open new horizons to attract tourists from member countries and all over the world. In order to fully unlock the tourism potential of the SCO, it will be useful to reach multilateral agreements on visa facilitation," Yermekbayev said.

Currently, this is being done, but on a "bilateral basis" mostly, he said.

Later, during an interaction with the audience after the lecture, the SCO secretary-general, however, clarified that he was not suggesting a system akin to Schengen visa.

"A number of SCO member countries have visa-free agreements already. We are now not talking of setting a goal of an international visa-free zone, similar to Schenegen, in SCO member countries, but there are serious plans and... to facilitate visa regimes between member states, especially tourist groups.

"And ministers of tourism during their meeting last year agreed to work on special plans for tourist groups of all member countries," he said.

On a question of having direct flights between member countries, Yermekbayev said "as far as I know, a number of new direct flights have been opened already and are also going to be opened in future, and we are looking forward to that".

The lecture was attended by several members of the diplomatic corps, many former Indian diplomats, and various scholars and university students.

In his address, Yermekbayev said SCO "highly appreciated" the last two meetings of Head of Departments of Member-States of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation on Prevention and Elimination of Emergency Situations in 2019 and 2023.

This is a very important mechanism for discussing mechanisms for responding to natural disasters and other emergencies, he said.

"At the same time, we see it expedient to consider the possibility of creating an SCO 'Assistance Fund'. An assistance fund, designed to provide humanitarian assistance to Member States, and Dialogue Partners in cases of emergency. Such a fund will be able to significantly increase the efficiency of the SCO work and provide support to affected countries," Yermekbayev said.

In 2023, India chaired the SCO that has two standing bodies -- the Secretariat in Beijing and the Executive Committee of the Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure (RATS) in Tashkent.

China currently holds the chairmanship of the SCO. And, the SCO has proclaimed 2025 as the Year of Sustainable Development.

The grouping has two countries with Observer status and 14 countries as Dialogue Partners, the SCO chief said.

In response to another query, Yermekbayev said currently there are a few "applications on stand-by" wherein some Dialogue Partners wish to become an Observer or a Member State, while there a few non-members who have sought inclusion as a Dialogue Partner.

In his address, he also said, the SCO provides a unique platform for addressing regional and global challenges, such as security, economic development and cultural interaction.

In the context of the growing competition among multilateral formats, the SCO plays an important role in supporting stability and strengthening mutual trust between states, he said, adding the word, competition, here is being used in a positive sense.

This means that the SCO adapts quickly to the evolving situation, Yermekbayev said.

"It is important to understand that the SCO is not an alliance focused on confrontation with other states and regions. On the contrary, we firmly adhere to the principle of openness, offering opportunities to develop and deepen cooperation in various forms with interested countries, as well as with other international and regional organisations, while respecting the diversity of cultures. The SCO is a creative organisation," he added.

"It is fundamentally important for peoples to independently choose the path of their political and socio-economic development, as well as the peaceful settlement of conflicts on the basis of equality, non-interference in internal affairs, sovereignty and territorial integrity of states," the SCO secretary-general said.

