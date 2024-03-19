New Delhi, Mar 19 (PTI) Mediapersons covering "polling day activity" carrying authorisation letters of the Election Commission and those part of essential services such as metros, Railways and health care can vote using postal ballots in the Lok Sabha and four state assembly polls.

The Election Commission (EC) has shared its notification with all state chief electoral officers regarding the categories of "absentee voters on essential service", identified for voting through postal ballots.

While journalists on poll-day coverage and those involved in essential services have been using postal ballots during assembly elections, the facility has been extended for Lok Sabha polls.

"Mediapersons to whom authorisation letters have been issued with the approval of the commission to cover polling day activities" are among the various categories identified for the use of postal ballots.

An EC spokesperson said mediapersons in Delhi who are authorised by the commission for coverage on poll day can avail themselves of the option of casting their votes through postal ballots.

They can collect Form 12D from the office of the respective district election officer of their parliamentary constituency where they are registered as a voter.

They can also download the form from the website of the respective chief electoral officer.

