Srinagar, Dec 11 (PTI) CPI(M) leader M Y Tarigami Monday termed the Supreme Court's verdict on the Article 370 case "disturbing", saying it has sent a wave of despair among the people of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

He also said the verdict would adversely affect the federal structure of the country.

The senior CPI(M) leader's reaction came after the apex court unanimously upheld the Centre's decision to abrogate provisions of Article 370 that bestowed special status on the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, and directed restoration of statehood "at the earliest" as well as elections to the assembly by September 30 next year.

"The verdict is very disturbing... it has sent a wave of despair among the people in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh," Tarigami said.

"If today this has happened with Jammu and Kashmir, tomorrow there is every possibility that it will have an impact on the whole federal structure of the country," he added.

The CPI(M) leader said the struggle for a better future and for creating a society where there is democracy and dignity for every citizen of Jammu and Kashmir will continue.

Earlier, Tarigami claimed that he was not allowed to move out of his residence.

"I am not permitted to move out of my residence. Media visits are prohibited. An armoured vehicle remains stationed outside my gate," he said in a post on X.

