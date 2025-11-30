Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 30 (ANI): Solar Defence & Aerospace Ltd (SDAL) on Sunday signed a collaborative agreement with CSIR-National Aerospace Laboratories (CSIR-NAL) for the design and development of a next-generation 150 kg class Loitering Munition - UAV (LM-UAV).

According to the release, the signing ceremony was held at CSIR-NAL in Bengaluru, marking a strategic milestone in the country's push for self-reliant defence technologies.

Under the agreement, SDAL will work closely with CSIR-NAL to develop the LM-UAV, which will be powered by a Wankel engine designed by NAL that has already cleared CEMILAC certification for aircraft integration and flight testing.

The UAV is designed to feature a very high level of indigenous content, including advanced payloads tailored to meet evolving operational requirements.

Minister of State for Science & Technology and Earth Sciences, Jitendra Singh, lauded the initiative, highlighting CSIR's innovative approach of involving an industry partner from the very inception of a project of strategic importance, covering design, development, and testing phases.

The LM-UAV is engineered for long-range missions with a comprehensive operational range of 900 km and endurance of 6 to 9 hours. It has a service ceiling of 5 km and is designed for enhanced survivability and precision.

With a very low Radar Cross Section (RCS), the UAV boasts superior stealth characteristics, while its ability to operate effectively in GPS-denied environments ensures mission reliability even under contested conditions.

Equipped with an AI-enabled EO-IR payload, the LM-UAV provides advanced Detection, Recognition, and Identification (DRI) capabilities, allowing real-time intelligence gathering and enhanced situational awareness.

SDAL was selected as the industry partner through CSIR's Combined Technical cum Commercial Bidding System (CTCCBS), outperforming four other firms, including multinational corporations and Defence Public Sector Undertakings (DPSUs). This selection underscores the company's technical capabilities and commitment to high-quality defence solutions.

This collaboration highlights India's focus on Atmanirbharta in defence technology and reinforces the country's capability to develop cutting-edge unmanned systems that address modern operational requirements. The strategic initiative is expected to strengthen the nation's defence preparedness while providing a global platform for showcasing indigenous technology and innovation. (ANI)

