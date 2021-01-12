New Delhi, Jan 11 (PTI) The Standing Committee of the South Delhi Municipal Corporation on Monday approved a proposal to grant factory licence for properties on industrial plots spanning all floors, officials said on Monday.

Leader of House in the SDMC, Narendra Chawla said as there is no policy permitting issue of license on floors, other than the ground floor, "due to non-sanctioning of Building Plans on other floors", there is no optimum utilisation of industrial premises.

At the same time, there are many instances when the premises' owners start utilising the first or second or all the floors for industrial activities or supportive industrial trade, he added.

This amounts to violation on account of illegal use of premises beyond the existing norms, he said.

So, the Standing Committee of South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) on Monday approved a proposal to grant factory license on industrial plots spanning all floors, in plotted development in "conforming industrial areas" under its jurisdiction, the SDMC leader said.

There is no express provision debarring the municipal corporation from issuing factory license for other floors, he claimed.

Standing Committee Chairman Rajdutt Gahlot said the move will help to create employment opportunities in the industrial sector and also enhance the productivity of available resources to optimum level.

"This will also provide relief to legitimate industrial trades and help in creating a stress-free environment for industrialists to a great extent," he said.

In conforming plotted development industrial areas like Mayapuri and Okhla, certain medium, light and service industries will now be allowed on first floor and second floor of the industrial units where the building plan is already available for ground floor as per the existing norms, Gahlot was quoted as saying in an SDMC statement.

PTI KND

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)