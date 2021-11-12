New Delhi, Nov 12 (PTI) The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) will build an automated multi-level parking facility in Greater Kailash-I for around 400 cars to ease congestion on arterial roads and solve haphazard parking, officials said on Friday.

According to SDMC officials, the facility will come up at the busy M-Block market in the Greater Kailash-I area of south Delhi.

The proposal was passed in a meeting of the SDMC standing committee on Friday.

"The capacity of the automated multi-level parking at GK-1 will be 399 cars. It will be developed on the lines of the one in Green Park," a senior SDMC official said, adding the process of designing and tendering is expected to be started soon.

Officials said the proposal was first drafted in 2019 but could not get approval from the standing committee earlier due to "procedural delays" and the COVID-19 pandemic.

SDMC Standing Committee chairperson B K Oberoi said the proposal to construct the parking facility will be sent to the House for formal approval.

Officials said the M-block market of Greater Kailash-1 is one of the popular places of south Delhi and is prone to traffic congestion due to haphazard parking of vehicles on roads sides.

"The automated multi-level parking facility will not only solve problems of haphazard parking and spillover of vehicles on roads but will also help in streamlining traffic movement on the arterial stretches around the region," the SDMC official said.

The civic body also approved a proposal regarding the exemption of late fees for dairy licence holders in unauthorised dairy colonies.

There are five unauthorised dairy colonies in the SDMC area which include Nangli Sakrawati, Goyala, Kakrola, Madanpur Khadar and Masoodpur.

Every year, dairy licence holders have to renew their licenses. But in the last one year due to Covid and subsequent restrictions, they could not do so, the officials said.

A late fee of Rs 50 per month is charged on the late renewal of the licence. This has been waived till March 31, 2022, due to hardships being faced by underprivileged dairy licence holders, they added.

