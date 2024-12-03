Lucknow, Dec 3 (PTI) A constable of the State Disaster Response Force and his wife were found dead at their residence in Lucknow's Bijnor area on Tuesday morning, police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Lucknow South) Keshav Kumar said they received information from the SDRF unit in Bijnor about the deaths of constable Ajay Singh and his wife Prachi.

A police team and a field unit were dispatched to the scene immediately, he said.

"The room was locked from the inside. Through the window grille, we saw Ajay hanging from the ceiling fan and his wife lying lifeless on the bed. The door was opened and both bodies were sent to the mortuary," Kumar told reporters.

"No visible injuries were found on either body, and no suicide note was discovered at the scene. The cause of death will be determined after the post-mortem examination," he added.

The couple's neighbour, Sachin Kumar, said the couple was living there for the last two years.

"They seemed happy together. Whether it was grocery shopping or running errands, they always went out together. There was never any indication of discord between them," he told PTI Videos.

Sachin mentioned that the couple had a love marriage.

"I am not aware of any resistance from their families, but we never saw their relatives visiting them here," he added.

The police said they are investigating the circumstances surrounding the deaths.

