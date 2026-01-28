Bharmour (Himachal Pradesh) [India]. January 28 (ANI): The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) rescued a pet Pit Bull dog from Bharmour subdivision on Monday, days after it stayed beside its deceased owner in sub-zero temperatures, refusing to abandon him despite heavy snowfall.

Visuals of the rescue were released by the SDRF, showing the pet dog getting out of a sack as the SDRF personnel held him by his collar.

The incident occurred near the Bharmani Temple, where two cousins, identified as Bikshit Rana and Piyush, had gone missing while filming videos. The duo reportedly got trapped in heavy snowfall following a sudden change in weather and later succumbed to the harsh conditions. Rescue operations were hampered for days due to continuous snowfall and dangerous terrain.

When rescue teams and local villagers finally reached the location four days later, they were met with an emotional sight. Piyush's body was found buried under layers of snow, while his pet Pit Bull sat steadfastly beside him. Despite freezing winds, snowstorms, and the threat of wild animals in the region, the dog refused to leave its owner's side.

According to SDRF officials, the dog neither ate nor moved during the four-day ordeal, silently guarding the body. When rescuers attempted to retrieve the remains, the dog initially turned aggressive, perceiving the team as a threat. After sustained efforts, gentle reassurance, and careful handling, the animal eventually calmed down and stepped aside.

The SDRF later ensured the dog's safety, rescuing it from the freezing site.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday forecasted light to moderate rain and snowfall across most parts of Himachal Pradesh, with heavy rain or snow likely at isolated places, particularly in the higher reaches of the state. According to the weather bulletin issued by the Meteorological Centre, Shimla, light to moderate rain and snowfall were recorded at several places in the state during the past 24 hours.

Gondla received the highest snowfall of 22 cm, followed by Kukumseri (21.3 cm) and Kothi (20 cm), while Bharmaur recorded the highest rainfall at 14 mm. Gusty winds were reported from Kufri and Narkanda, with speeds touching 52 kmph, and thunderstorms were observed in Shimla. (ANI)

